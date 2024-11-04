Menu

Canada

Windsor sues Ottawa over costs of 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act was a ‘measure of last resort,” says Trudeau'
Emergencies Act was a ‘measure of last resort,” says Trudeau
RELATED: Emergencies Act was a ‘measure of last resort,” says Trudeau – Nov 8, 2022
The City of Windsor is suing the federal government over the costs incurred due to the so-called Freedom Convoy blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in early 2022.

The lawsuit alleges Ottawa promised to fully cover the city’s expenses related to the trucker convoy that cut off access to Canada’s busiest trade corridor with the United States for six days.

It alleges the city relied on that funding commitment in its budgeting process, only to see Ottawa refuse to reimburse more than $900,000 of the expenses after deeming them ineligible.

The city further alleges the federal government’s decision to withhold part of the money was arbitrary and left local taxpayers to foot the bill.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Ford defends decision to implement state of emergency, but expresses concerns on polarization'
Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Ford defends decision to implement state of emergency, but expresses concerns on polarization
The lawsuit also seeks compensation for ongoing expenses related to protecting Windsor’s international border crossings, as well as a formal declaration of federal responsibility for policing and securing border crossings.

The allegations have not been tested in court. A spokesperson for the federal Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Freedom Convoy protest began as a response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the Canada-U.S. border but grew into broader demonstrations opposing pandemic measures.

The protest saw a convoy of big rigs park in downtown Ottawa for weeks to demand the federal government drop COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

