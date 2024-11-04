Menu

Crime

Final suspect arrested in connection with death of missing woman: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 4, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
‘The Lord will make a way’: Winnipeg church hopeful as crime grips city
A Winnipeg resident wanted in connection with the death of a woman who went missing in November 2023 has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Monday Taylor Lena Ray Moose, 25, is in custody after she was arrested in the Maryland Street area Thursday.

Moose was one of four suspects in the death of 30-year-old Shelby Dawn Hayward. One of the other accused died while the investigation was ongoing, and the other two — Tamra Gayle Moneyas and Vincent Charles Fontaine — were arrested in September and October, respectively.

Police said Hayward’s case was initially investigated by the missing persons unit, but homicide investigators took over in early 2024.

Suspect in December 2023 murder arrested: Winnipeg police
