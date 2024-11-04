Thousands without power in B.C. as storm sweeps through on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of British Columbians were without power on Monday morning due to a powerful storm sweeping across the South Coast.

Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey and White Rock were some of the hardest-hit areas along with northern and southern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a number of wind warnings for areas including parts of the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and the Chilcotin.

In Langley, a number of schools were closed due to power outages. The school district is providing an updated list.

The organization said a strong Pacific frontal system is moving across parts of the province.

Winds could get stronger in the afternoon and into the evening, which could bring more power outages or cause issues on the roads.

Along with strong winds, some areas will also get hit hard with heavy rain, which could amount to between 70 and 100 mm.

Drivers through the mountain passes are warned to drive to the conditions, make sure they have proper tires on their car and pack supplies in case they are delayed.

Drivers are also being warned about water pooling on roads.

Anyone travelling on BC Ferries should check to make sure there are no issues on the route before heading to the terminal.