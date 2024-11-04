Menu

Canada

CPA Canada reaches agreements with Ontario, Quebec on education and standards

By Rosa Saba The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada's headquarters are seen in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. CPA Canada says it's reached agreements with its Ontario and Quebec counterparts on education, exams and standard-setting for the accounting profession. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada’s headquarters are seen in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. CPA Canada says it's reached agreements with its Ontario and Quebec counterparts on education, exams and standard-setting for the accounting profession. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB/JJF
CPA Canada says it’s reached agreements with its Ontario and Quebec counterparts on education, exams and standard-setting for the accounting profession.

CPA Ontario and the Quebec CPA Order will officially split from the national organization on Dec. 20, the end of an 18-month withdrawal period.

News of the split, first announced in June 2023, raised questions about the future role of the national organization for CPAs in Quebec and Ontario.

The provincial and territorial organizations regulate and enforce the accounting profession while CPA Canada is responsible for standards, and co-ordinates education and the common exam taken by would-be CPAs across the country.

CPA Canada said the three organizations have finalized an education agreement previously announced last November which preserves the current education pathway for students.

The organizations have also agreed to binding terms on standard-setting, ensuring continued funding as well as access for Ontario and Quebec CPAs to the CPA Canada handbook.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

