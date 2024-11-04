Menu

Headline link
Politics

Political experts say inflation, health care next up for Smith after leadership review

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted November 4, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
Political experts say inflation, healthcare next up for Smith after leadership review
It’s one of the strongest performances by a conservative leader Alberta has seen in years. Premier Danielle Smith coming out of her leadership review with resounding support. Erik Bay has more on what’s next for the Premier.
UCP members voted 91.5 per cent in favour of Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership at the party’s annual general meeting.

Political analyst John Brennan calls it a ‘resounding victory’ for Smith.

“The jury is still out on whether or not Danielle Smith is good at governing, but she’s very good at politics,” Brennan said.

Political watchers say Smith’s town halls over the summer and bills early in this fall’s legislative session have earned support.

“I think she was worried what the number would be and, as evidence of that, she spent the summer and early fall campaigning relentlessly,” political scientist Duane Bratt said.

Now, experts say Smith needs to turn her attention outside the UCP base. Brennan says that means tackling Albertans’ key problems.

“This is going to be an ongoing issue for the Premier to address; the question of inflation and affordability and access to health care,” Brennan said.

“Can she pivot again? I don’t know if she can,” Bratt said. “That’s going to be a real challenge for her.”

