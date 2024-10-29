Menu

Politics

Premier Smith says lower-than-forecast oil prices could mean Alberta budget deficit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a potential budget deficit next year is not off the table.

Her government’s 2024 budget initially projected a surplus of $367 million when it was tabled in February.

Smith says that surplus was dependent on West Texas Intermediate oil prices averaging US$74 per barrel, but the price to start the week has been around US$68 per barrel.

She says the lower than projected oil price, coupled with other “different pressures” means a budget deficit is a possibility.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says it’s too early to say for sure, but says posting a surplus will be a challenge.

Smith wouldn’t say if a budget deficit means her promised income tax cut would be delayed further.

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

