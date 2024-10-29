Premier Smith says lower-than-forecast oil prices could mean Alberta budget deficit

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a potential budget deficit next year is not off the table.
Her government’s 2024 budget initially projected a surplus of $367 million when it was tabled in February.
Smith says that surplus was dependent on West Texas Intermediate oil prices averaging US$74 per barrel, but the price to start the week has been around US$68 per barrel.
Get weekly money news
She says the lower than projected oil price, coupled with other “different pressures” means a budget deficit is a possibility.
Finance Minister Nate Horner says it’s too early to say for sure, but says posting a surplus will be a challenge.
Smith wouldn’t say if a budget deficit means her promised income tax cut would be delayed further.
— More to come…
Comments