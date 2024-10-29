Premier Smith says lower-than-forecast oil prices could mean Alberta budget deficit

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a potential budget deficit next year is not off the table.

Her government’s 2024 budget initially projected a surplus of $367 million when it was tabled in February.

Smith says that surplus was dependent on West Texas Intermediate oil prices averaging US$74 per barrel, but the price to start the week has been around US$68 per barrel.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says the lower than projected oil price, coupled with other “different pressures” means a budget deficit is a possibility.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says it’s too early to say for sure, but says posting a surplus will be a challenge.

Smith wouldn’t say if a budget deficit means her promised income tax cut would be delayed further.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…