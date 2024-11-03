Menu

Canada

Radon Action Month highlights risks in Manitoba

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted November 3, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
Radon Awareness
Radon Awareness
This November marks Radon Action Month, a time dedicated to bring awareness to a potentially cancer causing gas that's prevalent in many Manitoba homes.
Experts call radon the silent killer because it’s an odourless, tasteless and invisible gas.

“Radon is the number one killer, cause of lunch cancer following smoking so we need to ensure we keep our families safe,” said Juliette Mucha, the president and CEO of the Manitoba Lung Association.

Radon is present in many Manitoba homes because of our soil. It’s naturally-occurring, resulting from the breakdown of uranium.

According to the Manitoba Lung Association, seven per cent of Canadians and 19 per cent of Manitobans are living in homes above the radon guideline.

Watch the video above for the full story.

