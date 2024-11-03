Radon Action Month highlights risks in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Experts call radon the silent killer because it’s an odourless, tasteless and invisible gas.

“Radon is the number one killer, cause of lunch cancer following smoking so we need to ensure we keep our families safe,” said Juliette Mucha, the president and CEO of the Manitoba Lung Association.

Radon is present in many Manitoba homes because of our soil. It’s naturally-occurring, resulting from the breakdown of uranium.

According to the Manitoba Lung Association, seven per cent of Canadians and 19 per cent of Manitobans are living in homes above the radon guideline.

