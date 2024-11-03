No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers’ union

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.

The Crown corporation says both sides have agreed not to give the required 72-hour notice of a strike or lockout “as long as the talks are productive.”

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers was in a legal strike position as of today, but has yet to issue a strike notice, and Canada Post says operations are continuing as normal.

Canada Post presented its latest contract offer last week, which included annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 per cent over four years.

The union had announced earlier in the week that its members voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon met last Thursday with the union and Canada Post management to encourage them to reach a negotiated settlement.