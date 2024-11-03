Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers’ union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage. The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage. The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.

The Crown corporation says both sides have agreed not to give the required 72-hour notice of a strike or lockout “as long as the talks are productive.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers was in a legal strike position as of today, but has yet to issue a strike notice, and Canada Post says operations are continuing as normal.

Canada Post presented its latest contract offer last week, which included annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 per cent over four years.

Trending Now

The union had announced earlier in the week that its members voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon met last Thursday with the union and Canada Post management to encourage them to reach a negotiated settlement.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices