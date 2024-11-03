Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2024 8:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday'
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
WATCH: Sunday will mark the end of Daylight Saving Time as clocks will go back an hour early Sunday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end.

While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means darkness will start arriving earlier in the evening.

Sunrise will come an hour earlier each morning except in Yukon, most of Saskatchewan and part of eastern Quebec where clocks stay unchanged year-round.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Seasonal time changes have been linked to health complications such as headaches and heart problems, but despite years of discussion around abolishing daylight time and some provinces saying they’re willing to scrap it if the U.S. follows suit, few have gone through with a change.

Trending Now

University of Ottawa professor Rebecca Robillard, a co-chair of the Canadian Sleep Research Consortium, says research suggests it would be in the best interests of public health to abolish time change and remain on Standard Time.

Story continues below advertisement

Daylight time kicks in again on March 9, 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices