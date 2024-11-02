Menu

Canada

CSIS tracked intelligence flow across government in foreign interference leak probe

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2024 9:44 am
3 min read
Canada’s spy service tracked the flow of its intelligence reports across government and studied how other agencies handled them as part of an investigation into leaks of classified information about foreign interference, a newly released memo shows.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service described the “tireless efforts” in the memo prepared for staff who were keen for an update on the probe into unauthorized disclosures to the media.

In the note, CSIS’s director general of internal security said the investigation would “contribute to improved safeguards and measures to protect our information in the future.”

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the March message and related internal emails about the spy agency’s investigation.

The memo said CSIS’s internal security had “actively investigated” leaks of classified spy agency information and documents that led to a series of media articles beginning in November 2022.

The RCMP and Privy Council Office have also opened investigations.

As part of its efforts, CSIS audited the “extensive pathway” of the spy service’s finished intelligence products that routinely flow to people with security clearances at various government agencies.

“While we are unable to disclose specific details due to the ongoing RCMP criminal investigation, I can assure you that we continue to make significant progress,” the memo to staff said.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls China ‘significant’ foreign interference threat at public inquiry'
Trudeau calls China ‘significant’ foreign interference threat at public inquiry

In February 2023, the Globe and Mail newspaper, quoting classified CSIS records, said China worked to help ensure a Liberal minority victory in the 2021 general election and to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.

The federal government subsequently appointed a special rapporteur to look into foreign interference, one of several measures to counter meddling and strengthen confidence in the electoral process.

The Globe and Mail published an open letter in March 2023 from an unnamed national security official who wrote that they went to the media because senior public officials were failing to take serious action against foreign interference.

Amid additional leaks to the media and pressure from opposition parties, the government announced in September of last year that a Quebec judge would lead a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference and the federal capacity to address the issue.

Under questioning last month at the inquiry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “the sensational nature of those criminal leaks piqued the curiosity and attention and concerns of Canadians around the issue of foreign interference.”

But Trudeau rejected any suggestion the leaks spurred the government into action, saying “it was very much something with which this government had already been elbows deep in dealing with and has continued to.”

The March CSIS memo stressed to employees the importance of proper handling of classified information, adding no matter how well intended a leak, “the ends do not justify the means.”

“Unauthorized disclosures endanger intelligence methods, expose strategy, and provide adversaries — consistently searching for new avenues to undermine our security — with invaluable insight that allows for the implementation of measures to reduce the effectiveness of counter-intelligence and counterterrorism operations,” the memo said.

“Unauthorized disclosures put sources at risk, and undermine our allies’ trust in Canada as a reliable intelligence partner.”

There are oversight and review processes within the federal government to express concerns related to classified matters, the memo added.

In response to questions, CSIS spokesman John Townsend said the intelligence agency continues to investigate the unauthorized disclosure of classified information to the media, “in parallel and in co-ordination with other government organizations as well as the RCMP criminal investigation.”

“As the investigations are ongoing, I am unable to speak to specifics or provide an update at this time. CSIS has and will continue to provide regular updates to employees as these investigations continue.”

Spokespeople for the RCMP and the Privy Council Office declined to comment due to ongoing investigations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

