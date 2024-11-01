Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s home targeted with ‘hateful’ graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is speaking out after his home was defaced with graffiti on Halloween night.

“Last night, my family’s home was defaced with hateful and racial slurs,” Sim said in a statement on Friday.

“I can’t fully express the pain of seeing these words sprayed across the place that my family and I call home. A home is supposed to be where you feel safe, and when that’s taken away, it’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

The graffiti was threatening toward Sim and his family and was written in several languages, including phrases that roughly translate to “Cover the family with a shovel” and “F*** your ancestors for 18 generations”, targeting the mayor’s heritage.

Another message, “Han settlers want land back,” alluded to the mayor as a colonizer.

Sim said this is not the first time his family has been targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year he received a threat that a bomb was placed under his car, and between 20 and 30 people protested outside their home on a Sunday morning, with some throwing red-stained objects.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As someone in public office, I understand that scrutiny comes with the job,” Sim said. “But attacks on my family, on our safety and identity, cross a line that no one should ever have to face.”

0:56 Vancouver taking steps to make Gastown residents feel safer

Vancouver councillor Peter Meiszner said on Friday that scrutiny is a part of public life, but personal attacks are unacceptable.

“When it crosses a line into someone’s residence and their family and their identity, then that’s a serious issue,” Meiszner said.

He added that Vancouver police are investigating.

“Speaking on behalf of the mayor, I know that him and his family feel very violated by this action,” Meiszner said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sim was sworn in as Vancouver’s 41st mayor on Nov. 7, 2022.

He was born and raised in Vancouver; he and his wife Teena have four sons.

“The harsh reality is that acts of hate like this happen all too often – not just to me and my family, but to so many others across our city,” Sim said.

“This isn’t who we are, and it isn’t the Vancouver I know and love.”

5:03 Vancouver’s mayor looks to reallocate budget funds

Sim said he and his family are stronger than hate and will not let actions like these define them.

“This only strengthens my commitment to making Vancouver a safer, more compassionate city – a place where everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from, can feel proud and safe in their community.”