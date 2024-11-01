Menu

Crime

Infant’s remains identified as Manitoba RCMP pursue homicide investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Remains of an infant discovered in RM of Grahamdale: Manitoba RCMP'
Remains of an infant discovered in RM of Grahamdale: Manitoba RCMP
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they say appear to be the remains of an infant discovered Monday in the RM of Grahamdale – Jun 7, 2024
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified the remains of an infant found in the RM of Grahamdale this summer, and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said the remains of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler, who would have been between the ages of one and two at the time of her death, were found in a barn on a property located off Highway 6 on June 3.

No missing person reports were filed for Xavia.

Investigators are trying to put together a timeline of Xavia’s short life and are looking for photos of her taken after March 2022, as well as anyone who may have seen her after that date.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP’s major crimes tip line at 431-489-8112.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba still hasn’t acted on some recommendations to protect kids, advocate says'
Manitoba still hasn’t acted on some recommendations to protect kids, advocate says
