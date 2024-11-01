Infant’s remains identified as Manitoba RCMP pursue homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified the remains of an infant found in the RM of Grahamdale this summer, and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said the remains of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler, who would have been between the ages of one and two at the time of her death, were found in a barn on a property located off Highway 6 on June 3.

No missing person reports were filed for Xavia.

Investigators are trying to put together a timeline of Xavia’s short life and are looking for photos of her taken after March 2022, as well as anyone who may have seen her after that date.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP’s major crimes tip line at 431-489-8112.