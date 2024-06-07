Menu

Crime

Remains of an infant discovered in RM of Grahamdale: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News
Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they say appear to be the remains of an infant discovered Monday in the RM of Grahamdale.

Officers from Gypsumville were called to the scene, on a property off Highway 6, Monday evening, when the remains were discovered.

Police continue to investigate and search the area, with the help of the RCMP’s forensic, police dog and major crime services.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the remains.

Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains
