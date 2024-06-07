Remains of an infant discovered in RM of Grahamdale: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they say appear to be the remains of an infant discovered Monday in the RM of Grahamdale.

Officers from Gypsumville were called to the scene, on a property off Highway 6, Monday evening, when the remains were discovered.

Police continue to investigate and search the area, with the help of the RCMP’s forensic, police dog and major crime services.

Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the remains.