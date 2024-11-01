ANALYSIS: November could determine whether Jets are truly elite

These are heady times if you’re a fan of the Winnipeg Jets. As November begins, Winnipeg sits atop the standings — not the Central Division, not the Western Conference, but the entire NHL — with that 9-1 record.

And it comes at a time when it’s difficult to identify the elite teams in the NHL. Remember last season, the talk around the league that 10 or 12 different teams could win the Cup. Well, I don’t think that’s the case right now. The list of teams that have sprinted to the top of the standings — the one the Jets lead — is small.

Dallas is there, the Devils too, perhaps Florida and Tampa. But that might be it. More teams have struggled than thrived. Call it parity, mediocrity; I choose to call it the “mushy middle” where teams with high expectation like Colorado, Toronto, Vancouver and more have migrated.

The reasons are pretty simple. If you have goaltending and special teams, you will thrive in this league. Connor Hellebuyck and the power play are at the top of the game, and that’s why the Jets had such an impressive October.

People around the NHL are noticing, and this team will have a target of its back. Teams will be checking Kyle Connor a little closer and pressing the team defence a little harder. That’s the reality of being at the top of the table in the NHL.

Heady times indeed. But this is a cautionary tale. This team has a ton of road games coming up: one stretch later this month and into December with 13 of 15 away from home. That might define whether or not this team really is elite.

