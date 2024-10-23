Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: At some point, Jets will have to lose, despite incredible start

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted October 23, 2024 8:57 am
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

At some point, the Winnipeg Jets are going to lose a hockey game. It might even happen Thursday in Seattle or Saturday in Calgary, or maybe not until next week, but until then, they have earned the early spoils of a perfect start to date.

Simply put, Winnipeg has found ways to win, challenged by teams trying to find something in the pre-scout video to exploit. Through six games, however, nothing has stuck.

Now, the Jets’ record and their maximum 12 points available doesn’t qualify them for anything – especially in October — and history tells us that no NHL team has ever run the table on the 82-game season.

But what the Jets have done to begin their 14th campaign in Winnipeg is nothing short of incredible — a full-team attack that is structured, deep and most importantly, committed.

And that responsibility comes from several important sources throughout the lineup, not the least of which is veteran centre Mark Scheifele, whose about-face in his engagement to playing a 200-foot game is overtly noticeable in the last two years.

Often recognized for his offensive prowess and criticized for his defensive flaws, that gap has narrowed conspicuously and his play is more consistent and balanced and in lockstep — and so is the team’s.

With his buying in at another level this season, it ultimately forces others to do the same and while there are going to be nights when it doesn’t all work congruently, Scheifele’s five goals and eight points in six games have been a catalyst to the Jets’ impressive start.

How he plays the rest of the season will no doubt have a direct impact on how the Jets fare as well. And while he won’t be perfect every night, neither will the Jets.

Because at some point Winnipeg is going to lose a hockey game, maybe Thursday, Saturday in Calgary, or perhaps next week.

