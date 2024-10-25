ANALYSIS: Patience paying off for 7-0 Jets

If there’s one word to describe the Winnipeg Jets right now, what would you say? Deep? Maybe. Physical? Maybe. Resilient? For sure.

For me, I think the best word to describe this version of the Jets is patient.

Thursday night, another tight game for the Jets. A 4-3 win in Seattle and Winnipeg is now 7 -0 in this early season.

That’s now five times the Jets have won after the opposition has scored the first goal. There has been little or no panic in this team’s game. Down a goal? Not a problem. Make an adjustment, stick to the game plan and the goals will come.

Allow two goals in the third? No problem. Don’t panic. Stick with the plan. And win in overtime. Some would suggest that over 60 minutes, the Jets didn’t deserve to win Thursday night — but they did win.

I would submit that this team has willed its way to this record with its patience, and should be 7-0.

And by the way, the patience goes beyond the players and coaches. After two consecutive disappointing playoff seasons, management showed patience with this roster. While many pleaded for the players to change, the Jets stayed the course with most of the team, particularly the forwards.

While many teams overspent on July 1 to get free agents, Kevin Chevaldayoff didn’t waste dollars when people wanted new faces. And it would appear his patience has paid off.

What’s interesting to note is that teams that did make big changes are still waiting for their teams to gel, while the Jets are banking points. The patience is paying off.