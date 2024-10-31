Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira named finalist for 2 CFL Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira is up for two of the biggest CFL Awards once again.

For the second straight season, Oliveira was voted the West Division finalist for both the Most Outstanding Player Award and the Most Outstanding Canadian.

Oliveira was the only Bombers player to advance to the final round of voting as the CFL announced all the finalists for their year-end hardware.

Oliveira took home the top Canadian award last year, but lost out on the MOP honours to Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

Oliveira led the CFL in rushing for the second straight season, but there’s another trophy he’s more concerned about winning.

“Obviously this is great, but I’m worried about a Grey Cup,” he said. “Obviously we know what happened the last two Grey Cups, and sick and tired of going there and losing the final game of the season.

“So I got more motivation than ever. I know what needs to be done in the playoffs coming up in the West Final. I know what I need to do for us to have a great shot of winning this game and going to the Grey Cup.”

10:01 RAW: Blue Bombers Brady Oliveira Interview – Oct. 31

He’s looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the best Canadian award since Jon Cornish won his third straight in 2014. Brent Johnson, Ben Cahoon, Tony Gabriel and Normie Kwong are the only other players to have the won the trophy in back-to-back years in the 70-year history of the award.

Oliveira is nominated against Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for the MOP award. The Montreal Alouettes Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund is the East Division finalist for best Canadian.

Voters chose Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace over Mike O’Shea for the west nomination for coach of the year. Former Bombers returner Janarion Grant earned the East Division nomination for best special teamer.

The winners will be announced during Grey Cup week on Thursday, Nov. 14.

CFL Awards Finalists

Most Outstanding Player – Brady Oliveira (WPG), Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)

Most Outstanding Defensive Player – Rolan Milligan Jr (SSK), Tyrice Beverette (MTL)

Most Outstanding Canadian – Brady Oliveira (WPG), Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Logan Ferland (SSK), Ryan Hunter (TOR)

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player – Sean Whyte (BC), Janarion Grant (TOR)

Most Outstanding Rookie – Nick Anderson (EDM), Shemar Bridges (HAM)

Coach of the Year – Corey Mace (SSK), Jason Maas (MTL)