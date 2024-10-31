Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘It’s early days’: Doctors Manitoba says reducing surgical wait-list will be uphill battle

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CT scan wait times in Manitoba'
CT scan wait times in Manitoba
RELATED: How long are Manitobans waiting for CT scans in the province? At some hospitals, it's not a numbers of days or weeks, but months.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

An organization representing Manitoba physicians says it’s troubling to see statistics showing the province having the second-largest surgical wait-list in Canada.

Those findings are part of a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), which says the current wait-list in Manitoba is 40,000 people long.

Doctors Manitoba president Randy Guzman said Thursday that while the province has introduced a new online booking system aimed at tracking and prioritizing patients, it’s still too early to see that make an impact on the lengthy list.

“I think we’re still collecting the early data on types of procedures for all the different specialties and their wait-list times and all of that,” Guzman said.

“I think it is a significant advance in terms of collection of the data, but it’s still early days.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New CIHI data shows Manitoba ER wait times among the worst in Canada'
New CIHI data shows Manitoba ER wait times among the worst in Canada

According to the CIHI report, it would take as long as five months to complete all of the surgeries on Manitoba’s wait-list, and that doesn’t include any new cases that will come in over that time frame.

Trending Now
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guzman said Manitoba is making progress with the new surgical booking system, but the reason the province has fallen behind is due primarily to a lack of physicians.

“We are the lowest number of family (doctors), we are the third-lowest number of specialists across the country … those numbers would translate to longer wait-lists and lower volumes, certainly — and the ability to rebound.

“Manitoba, although we are recovering, it’s been a little bit slower, and we still have some work to do.”

Click to play video: 'Kids across Canada dealing with respiratory illnesses at pre-pandemic rates: CIHI report'
Kids across Canada dealing with respiratory illnesses at pre-pandemic rates: CIHI report
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices