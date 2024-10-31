Quebec’s new youth protection boss pledges to be watchdog for minors in the system

Send this page to someone via email

The new director of Quebec’s youth protection system is promising more transparency and a full accounting of the troubled network.

Lesley Hill, who worked in various roles in the health system for decades, came out of retirement to take the position after a series of scandals cost the previous director her job earlier this week.

She promises to serve as a watchdog for youth in the system and says she has nothing to lose by being outspoken.

Hill says she’ll also encourage employees to raise the alarm about any intolerable situations they witness.

She appeared Thursday at a news conference in Quebec City alongside Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant, who has been under heavy fire from opposition parties as the scandals multiplied.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government has been in turmoil since a story emerged last week that nine educators at a Montreal youth detention facility were suspended or fired after they allegedly had sexual contact with five minors.