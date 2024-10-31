Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge security guard charged with aggravated assault after bar patron critically injured

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. David Rossiter / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A southern Alberta security guard has been charged with aggravated assault after a bar patron was punched and suffered a serious head injury.

Police responded to a report on Saturday that a 19-year-old man had allegedly been knocked out by a security guard who was contracted to work at an event along the 3500 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South in Lethbridge.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say security footage shows the man left a lineup in the parking lot and was walking back toward the building when he was approached by a security guard.

Police say the man was punched, fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement.

The injured man left the scene but later showed up at a hospital with a head injury, and he was airlifted to Calgary in critical condition. He has since been discharged.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old security guard is next set to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Police said they are are withholding the name of the accused to “ensure the integrity of a separate, but related investigation into allegations he has received threats of harm in the aftermath of the assault incident.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices