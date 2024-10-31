Lethbridge security guard charged with aggravated assault after bar patron critically injured

Send this page to someone via email

A southern Alberta security guard has been charged with aggravated assault after a bar patron was punched and suffered a serious head injury.

Police responded to a report on Saturday that a 19-year-old man had allegedly been knocked out by a security guard who was contracted to work at an event along the 3500 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South in Lethbridge.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say security footage shows the man left a lineup in the parking lot and was walking back toward the building when he was approached by a security guard.

Police say the man was punched, fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement.

The injured man left the scene but later showed up at a hospital with a head injury, and he was airlifted to Calgary in critical condition. He has since been discharged.

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old security guard is next set to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Police said they are are withholding the name of the accused to “ensure the integrity of a separate, but related investigation into allegations he has received threats of harm in the aftermath of the assault incident.”