Halifax mall stabbing: Second youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of teen

A second Halifax youth has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this year.

The province’s Public Prosecution Service confirms the 17-year-old boy entered the plea Wednesday, but facts about what happened were not entered into the record because a different judge will preside over the sentencing.

The victim, Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, was found badly injured in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, and he died later in hospital.

Court also heard Wednesday that the Crown has chosen not to seek an adult sentence for the 17-year-old, whose sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, and she will be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Meanwhile, two other teenage boys — now 17 and 15 — are facing trials for second-degree murder in Ahmad’s death.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.