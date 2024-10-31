Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax mall stabbing: Second youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of teen

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax'
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
A Nova Scotia family is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, a Syrian refugee fatally stabbed at Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22. Three teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder. As Heidi Petracek reports, Al Marrach's grieving family says the boy's murder has shaken their belief of a better life in Canada – Apr 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second Halifax youth has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this year.

The province’s Public Prosecution Service confirms the 17-year-old boy entered the plea Wednesday, but facts about what happened were not entered into the record because a different judge will preside over the sentencing.

The victim, Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, was found badly injured in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, and he died later in hospital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court also heard Wednesday that the Crown has chosen not to seek an adult sentence for the 17-year-old, whose sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, and she will be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, two other teenage boys — now 17 and 15 — are facing trials for second-degree murder in Ahmad’s death.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices