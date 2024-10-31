Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged with manslaughter in killing of his 86-year-old mother

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Police say the investigation began when officers were dispatched to a home on Hamilton Mountain on May 31 after receiving a report that a man had attacked several members of his family. View image in full screen
Police say the investigation began when officers were dispatched to a home on Hamilton Mountain on May 31 after receiving a report that a man had attacked several members of his family. Global News
A 59-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his 86-year-old mother earlier this year, according to Hamilton police.

They say the investigation began when officers were dispatched to a home on Hamilton Mountain on May 31 after receiving a report that a man had attacked several members of his family.

When the officers reached the scene, they soon learned that the same man was accused of assaulting his mother, Milka Spanovic, six days earlier.

On May 31, police say officers arrested Gojko Spanovic on a number of charges, including aggravated assault.

Police say he was also on two separate release orders for alleged criminal offences committed against members of his family earlier this year.

Milka Spanovic had been taken to hospital after the incident occurred on May 25, where she died from her injuries on June 6.

The investigation was then handed over to the homicide unit. Police say they received the necessary documentation from the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit, which in early October linked her death to injuries sustained from the attack.

That was when the accused’s charges were upgraded from aggravated assault to manslaughter.

The man is also facing a number of other charges in connection with the incidents, including assault, forcible confinement and threatening death.

