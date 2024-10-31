Menu

Crime

Fate of Calgary’s supervised consumption site now up to provincial government

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
In a vote on Wed. (Oct. 30) Calgary city council has defeated a motion asking the provincial government to shut down the supervised consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir centre that area residents and businesses claim has contributed to an increase in crime and social disorder. View image in full screen
In a vote on Wednesday, Calgary city council defeated a motion asking the provincial government to shut down the supervised consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir centre that area residents and businesses claim has contributed to an increase in crime and social disorder. Global News
Calgary city council has decided against asking the provincial government to shut down the much-maligned supervised consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir Centre in the beltline.

After a lengthy debate on Wednesday, councillors voted against a motion put forward by Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean.

The motion would have directed council to ask the province to shut down the supervised consumption site.

Instead, it was amended to remove the request for its closure, and alternatively asks the provincial government to provide more information on the site, such as the number of users, information on the number of calls for overdoses attended by first responders, more information on recovery care options and how clients of the facility would be supported if changes are made.

A motion sponsored by Ward 13 councillor Dan McLean, asking the provincial government to shut down Calgary's supervised consumption site was defeated in a vote on Wed. (Oct. 30, 2024). View image in full screen
A motion sponsored by Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean asking the provincial government to shut down Calgary’s supervised consumption site was defeated in a vote on Wednesday. City of Calgary
The supervised consumption site has been a magnet for concerns about crime and safety in downtown Calgary since it opened in 2019.

However, supporters say it has become a scapegoat for many other issues caused by the affordability crisis facing many Canadians.

In May 2021, then-premier Jason Kenney promised to shut down the facility, but it remains open.

