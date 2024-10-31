Fate of Calgary’s supervised consumption site now up to provincial government

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council has decided against asking the provincial government to shut down the much-maligned supervised consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir Centre in the beltline.

After a lengthy debate on Wednesday, councillors voted against a motion put forward by Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean.

The motion would have directed council to ask the province to shut down the supervised consumption site.

Instead, it was amended to remove the request for its closure, and alternatively asks the provincial government to provide more information on the site, such as the number of users, information on the number of calls for overdoses attended by first responders, more information on recovery care options and how clients of the facility would be supported if changes are made.

View image in full screen A motion sponsored by Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean asking the provincial government to shut down Calgary’s supervised consumption site was defeated in a vote on Wednesday. City of Calgary

The supervised consumption site has been a magnet for concerns about crime and safety in downtown Calgary since it opened in 2019.

However, supporters say it has become a scapegoat for many other issues caused by the affordability crisis facing many Canadians.

In May 2021, then-premier Jason Kenney promised to shut down the facility, but it remains open.