Quebec suspending 2 major immigration programs starting in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is tightening controls on immigration by suspending two major programs that are pathways to citizenship beginning in 2025.

Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the upcoming moratorium on social media late Wednesday, saying the province wants to “better regulate” the arrival of newcomers to Quebec.

The government under Premier François Legault will temporarily freeze two key programs that lead to a Quebec Selection Certificate, which allows immigrants to eventually apply for permanent Canadian residency.

The first is the Regular Skilled Workers Program and the second is the Quebec Experience Program, which is for recent graduates.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A scenario for reducing permanent immigration will also be seriously studied by the government,” Roberge wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our objective is clear: we want to equip ourselves with the necessary means to better regulate immigration in Quebec.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is the latest step by the government to cap the number of newcomers coming to the province. Earlier this month, it introduced legislation to give itself new powers to limit the number of international students.

The bill was part of a larger push to lower the number of non-permanent residents in Quebec, which has increased to 600,000 from 300,000 in the last two years.

Last week, the Canadian government also announced last week it would slash immigration targets by reducing the number of new permanent residents by 21 per cent next year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the Liberal government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.

— with files from Global’s Uday Rana and The Canadian Press