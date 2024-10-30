RCMP searching for Regina mayoral candidate after assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Regina mayoral candidate, according to Regina police.

The candidate in question is Nathaniel Hewton, one of 11 people currently seeking election as mayor of Regina on Nov. 13.

RCMP say on Oct. 16 around 3:50 p.m., Southey RCMP received a report of an assault at a home in Saskatchewan Beach.

Police determined a man assaulted a woman, who reported non-life-threatening injuries to police.

“We are not sharing additional details of the incident to be mindful of the victim’s privacy,” RCMP explained.

As part of the investigation, Hewton was charged with one count of assault. An arrest warrant has been issued and Southey RCMP are actively trying to locate him.

The incident is not Hewton’s first time dealing with law enforcement. In 2019, Hewton was arrested and charged with multiple firearms-related counts.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which saw a man threaten two teenage girls and point a firearm at them. Hewton, then 32 years old, faced a total of six charges for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Hewton, who is from southern Ontario, has said his life experience will help him be a great mayor for the city.

“Despite my negative experiences in the city, many of which (people) on the bottom of society have experience and yet even the middle class could never fathom… I chose to stay here and make a positive impact. Specifically, because the resistance to positivity is so strong. Ultimately, I am running to insist on an accountable government.

“Everyone says we need a change, I couldn’t agree more. I have a clear plan forward that can be that change for our community. My lived experience makes me uniquely qualified to be the next mayor of Regina. When the tide rises, all boats are raised.”

Hewton is the founder and CEO of InfiNate Initiatives, which is responsible for the “Soup After Dark” program, which provided a hot meal to those less fortunate in Regina on the coldest months of the year.

Global News reached out to Hewton, but did not receive a call back.