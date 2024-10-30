Singh says NDP won’t play ‘games’ and help Bloc, Tories topple Liberals

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus will not cave to demands from the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.

On Tuesday Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he will make good on his threat to work with opposition parties to topple the minority Liberals with a non-confidence vote.

The Conservatives and Bloc would also need support from the NDP to make that happen, but Singh says he’s not going to “play their games.”

Singh, who now holds the power to trigger the next election, says his party is ready for a campaign whenever the times comes.

But he reiterates that the NDP’s vote will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Singh accuses the Bloc of helping the Conservatives, who he says would make cuts to services and programs that people need.