Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Feds fire back at Alberta’s application for judicial review of carbon price

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta applying for judicial review of federal carbon price heating oil exemption'
Alberta applying for judicial review of federal carbon price heating oil exemption
RELATED VIDEO (From Oct. 29, 2024) The Alberta government is taking Ottawa to court over exemptions to the carbon tax. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s application for a judicial review of Ottawa’s carbon levy is nothing more than political posturing.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Justice Minister Arif Virani say it’s disappointing, but not surprising, that Smith is engaging in a “political stunt” ahead of her United Conservative Party leadership review this weekend.

They say the temporary exemption for home heating oil is meant to give time to switch to cheaper forms of home heating and that the Supreme Court has signed off on the legality of the levy.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Liberal ministers add that in Alberta, a family of four is to get $1,800 this year through the carbon rebate, the largest in the country.

Smith announced earlier this week that her United Conservative Party government is seeking a judicial review of Ottawa’s exemption of the carbon levy on home heating oil.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says the exemption is unfair to Albertans, who rely on natural gas to heat their homes.

Click to play video: 'Alberta hit two-fold with federal carbon tax increase, reinstated provincial fuel tax'
Alberta hit two-fold with federal carbon tax increase, reinstated provincial fuel tax
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices