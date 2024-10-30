Feds fire back at Alberta’s application for judicial review of carbon price

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s application for a judicial review of Ottawa’s carbon levy is nothing more than political posturing.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Justice Minister Arif Virani say it’s disappointing, but not surprising, that Smith is engaging in a “political stunt” ahead of her United Conservative Party leadership review this weekend.

They say the temporary exemption for home heating oil is meant to give time to switch to cheaper forms of home heating and that the Supreme Court has signed off on the legality of the levy.

The Liberal ministers add that in Alberta, a family of four is to get $1,800 this year through the carbon rebate, the largest in the country.

Smith announced earlier this week that her United Conservative Party government is seeking a judicial review of Ottawa’s exemption of the carbon levy on home heating oil.

Smith says the exemption is unfair to Albertans, who rely on natural gas to heat their homes.