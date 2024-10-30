Menu

November 2 – Kidde Canada

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
Kidde Canada Fire Safety Logo View image in full screen
Kidde Canada Fire Safety Logo. https://www.kidde.com/fire-safety/en/ca/
Kidde Fire Safety and Education, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Protecting people and property is critical, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and to help you feel more confident and prepared in the event of an emergency, we have Fire Safety Educator Stephanie Berzinski from Kidde with us to share some fire safety tips that can help you and your loved ones stay safe. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy. Simply knowing how to assess the potential dangers of fire and carbon monoxide, and then taking the time to update your safety products and plan can make all the difference.

And you don’t have to do it alone. Kidde, a global leader in fire and CO safety, is here to help.

You can find more information at Kidde Fire Safety Products and Education | Kidde Canada

