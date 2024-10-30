Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. barristers’ society welcomes report on ‘prevalent’ racism in legal system

By Cassidy McMackon The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Report identifies systemic discrimination within Nova Scotia legal community'
Report identifies systemic discrimination within Nova Scotia legal community
An independent report commissioned by the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society has been released, identifying where systemic discrimination may exist within the society’s operations. Megan King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The governing council of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society has voted to accept the recommendations in a new report on how to better address systemic racism in the province’s legal community.

Released Tuesday, the report by lawyer and former provincial ombudsman Douglas Ruck says there is “real, centuries-long, and still prevalent” anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination in the legal system.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The barristers’ society retained Ruck in 2021 to identify where systemic discrimination exists in its operations.

The report is based on interviews with more than 200 people who spoke about their personal experiences and observations on racism in the legal system.

Its top recommendations include mandatory training on systemic discrimination, strengthened disciplinary action for harassment and discrimination cases, and the creation of a reporting system that protects whistleblowers.

Trending Now

The report focuses largely on the treatment of African Nova Scotians, and says addressing racism against that group can better equip the legal system to fight all forms of discrimination.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices