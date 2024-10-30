N.S. barristers’ society welcomes report on ‘prevalent’ racism in legal system

Send this page to someone via email

The governing council of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society has voted to accept the recommendations in a new report on how to better address systemic racism in the province’s legal community.

Released Tuesday, the report by lawyer and former provincial ombudsman Douglas Ruck says there is “real, centuries-long, and still prevalent” anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination in the legal system.

The barristers’ society retained Ruck in 2021 to identify where systemic discrimination exists in its operations.

The report is based on interviews with more than 200 people who spoke about their personal experiences and observations on racism in the legal system.

Its top recommendations include mandatory training on systemic discrimination, strengthened disciplinary action for harassment and discrimination cases, and the creation of a reporting system that protects whistleblowers.

The report focuses largely on the treatment of African Nova Scotians, and says addressing racism against that group can better equip the legal system to fight all forms of discrimination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.