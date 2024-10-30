Menu

Crime

Significant police presence in west Edmonton after person with stab wound found on road

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
Edmonton police said officers were called to the area of 170th Street and 100th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2024 after someone reported an injured person lying on the road. View image in full screen
Edmonton police said officers were called to the area of 170th Street and 100th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2024 after someone reported an injured person lying on the road. Global 1 news helicopter
A person found injured and lying on a west Edmonton road on Wednesday morning was taken to hospital after sustaining a stab wound and police are now investigating.

Police said officers were called to the area of 170th Street and 100th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. They found a person at the scene and he was then taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

  Edmonton police said officers were called to the area of 170th Street and 100th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2024 after someone reported an injured person lying on the road.
Police said the victim is male but did not say how old they believe he is.

A significant police presence could be seen in the area and police said two northbound lanes of 170th Street remain closed as of 8:40 a.m. as police continue their investigation.

Edmonton councillors vote unanimously to ban the sale of knives in convenience stores
