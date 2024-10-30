Significant police presence in west Edmonton after person with stab wound found on road

Send this page to someone via email

A person found injured and lying on a west Edmonton road on Wednesday morning was taken to hospital after sustaining a stab wound and police are now investigating.

Police said officers were called to the area of 170th Street and 100th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. They found a person at the scene and he was then taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim is male but did not say how old they believe he is.

A significant police presence could be seen in the area and police said two northbound lanes of 170th Street remain closed as of 8:40 a.m. as police continue their investigation.