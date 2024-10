Global BC wins big at annual Webster Awards for journalism

See more sharing options

The Webster Awards showcasing the best journalism in B.C. were handed out on Monday night with a number going to journalists at Global BC.

Excellence in Legal Journalism was awarded to Rumina Daya, Richard Zussman, Luca Sgaetti and Terry MacIsaac for Child Killer Name Change.

3:01 Child killer Allan Schoenborn changes name

Best Reporting of the Year – TV/Radio went to Cassidy Mosconi, Richard Zussman, Troy Charles, Elissa Carpenter, Pat Bell, Mike Timbrell, Justin Okines, Tony Clark, Derek Brade, Chris Allard and Kim Magi for Interior Fires.

Excellence in Feature Reporting – TV/Video was awarded to Alissa Thibault, Sergio Magro, Sharron Bates, Brian Dutkewich and Soren Jensen for Stanley Park Resident.