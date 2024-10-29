Police investigating after explosion at Grimsby, Ont., school injures staff member

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Niagara Region say they’re investigating an explosion at a school that injured a female staff member.

Investigators say they were called to Central French Immersion Public School in Grimsby around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found there was an explosion in an outdoor garbage bin area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Niagara Regional Police Service says the explosion happened as a school staff member accessed the garbage bin.

They say the staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the school was placed under a “lock and learn,” while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

A police explosives unit has been called to the scene and several roads in the area are closed to traffic.

Investigators are urging the public to stay out of the area.