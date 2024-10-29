Menu

Canada

Police investigating after explosion at Grimsby, Ont., school injures staff member

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. Police in Niagara Region say they're investigating an explosion at a school that injured a female staff member. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. View image in full screen
Police in Niagara Region say they’re investigating an explosion at a school that injured a female staff member.

Investigators say they were called to Central French Immersion Public School in Grimsby around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found there was an explosion in an outdoor garbage bin area.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says the explosion happened as a school staff member accessed the garbage bin.

They say the staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the school was placed under a “lock and learn,” while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

A police explosives unit has been called to the scene and several roads in the area are closed to traffic.

Investigators are urging the public to stay out of the area.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

