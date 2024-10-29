Menu

Canada

Ontario plant-based milk facility didn’t follow Listeria prevention policy: CFIA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals'
Health Matters: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals
RELATED: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals – Aug 15, 2024
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.

The federal agency says the facility was not properly conducting environmental swabbing and finished product testing for listeria prior to a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8.

The CFIA says Joriki, a third-party facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant milk manufacturer Danone Canada, was not considered “high risk” prior to the contamination.

Click to play video: '3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall'
3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
However, it did visit the plant in response to consumer complaints about allergens and mould beginning in 2018.

Health Minister Mark Holland called the outbreak a “tragedy,” and noted it’s the first time plant-based beverages have been linked to listeria illness in Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

