Ontario plant-based milk facility didn’t follow Listeria prevention policy: CFIA

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.

The federal agency says the facility was not properly conducting environmental swabbing and finished product testing for listeria prior to a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The CFIA says Joriki, a third-party facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant milk manufacturer Danone Canada, was not considered “high risk” prior to the contamination.

0:34 3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

However, it did visit the plant in response to consumer complaints about allergens and mould beginning in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Mark Holland called the outbreak a “tragedy,” and noted it’s the first time plant-based beverages have been linked to listeria illness in Canada.