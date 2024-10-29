Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Photographer killed after backing into moving airplane propeller in Kansas

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 4:50 pm
2 min read
Amanda Gallagher, who died after backing into a plane propeller, is pictured in a photo from her GoFundMe
Amanda Gallagher, who died after backing into a plane propeller, is pictured in a photo from her GoFundMe. GoFundMe
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 37-year-old photographer has died after she backed into a plane’s spinning propeller in Kansas, officials have confirmed.

Amanda Gallagher was photographing groups of skydivers on Saturday afternoon at Air Capital Drop Zone, near Wichita, when the tragic accident occurred.

According to the skydiving business, she had travelled up in the air to take pictures of a group and road the plane back down after all the skydivers had made their jumps.

Back on the ground, she got out of the Cessna 182 and moved around to a dangerous area of the plane, while it was still running.

“For unknown reasons … she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures,” Air Capital Drop Zone said in a statement to ABC News. “With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gallagher was critically injured, and transported to a local hospital where she later died, local NBC affiliate KSNW reported.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A post on the Cook Airfield Facebook page, where the incident took place, would not speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday,” they wrote in their post.

A GoFundMe was set up by Gallagher’s family, describing her as “kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out.”

Trending Now

“She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.”

So far, the fundraiser has amassed more than US$16,000 in donations, which will used to cover funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe message also noted that Gallagher died “doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Click to play video: 'Pilot dies in crash after skydivers leap from plane near Niagara Falls'
Pilot dies in crash after skydivers leap from plane near Niagara Falls
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices