Winnipeg cops seek suspects after woman carjacked outside church

Police are looking for three suspects after a carjacking outside a Winnipeg church Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of William Avenue around 9:15 p.m., where they found a 34-year-old victim, who said she had been robbed by three suspects, one of whom was armed.

The suspects forced her out of her vehicle, stole personal property and demanded her keys before driving off, police say. She wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police are looking for two men and a woman in connection with the incident.

The woman is described as five feet five inches tall with a thin build and a small tattoo near her right eye. She was wearing a red hoodie, grey jacket and grey pants at the time of the carjacking.

The two men, police said, are five feet five or five feet six inches tall. One was wearing a baseball cap and a grey hoodie, while the other was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie.

Major crimes investigators have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).