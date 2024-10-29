Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspects after woman carjacked outside church

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carjackings on rise in Winnipeg'
Carjackings on rise in Winnipeg
RELATED: 2022 numbers show a dramatic rise in carjackings in Winnipeg. – May 6, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for three suspects after a carjacking outside a Winnipeg church Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of William Avenue around 9:15 p.m., where they found a 34-year-old victim, who said she had been robbed by three suspects, one of whom was armed.

The suspects forced her out of her vehicle, stole personal property and demanded her keys before driving off, police say. She wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police are looking for two men and a woman in connection with the incident.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The woman is described as five feet five inches tall with a thin build and a small tattoo near her right eye. She was wearing a red hoodie, grey jacket and grey pants at the time of the carjacking.

The two men, police said, are five feet five or five feet six inches tall. One was wearing a baseball cap and a grey hoodie, while the other was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Major crimes investigators have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police seek info regarding brazen Winnipeg carjacking attempt with family inside'
Police seek info regarding brazen Winnipeg carjacking attempt with family inside
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices