Hill gets shutout as Golden Knights win 5-0 over Flames

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Keegan Kolesar had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Monday night.

Vegas closed out a 4-0 homestand, outscoring its opponents 24-8 during the impressive stretch. Kolesar posted his first career multigoal game.

Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone and Nic Roy also scored, and Adin Hill made 16 saves in the team’s first shutout of the season.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Takeaways

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Flames: Entered with the fourth-lowest faceoff win percentage (44.9 per cent) and was even worse Monday, winning just 42.1 per cent of the faceoffs.

Golden Knights: Per Money Puck, the top line of Stone, Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev has produced 13 goals during 5-on-5 play, the most in the NHL for a single-line combination.

Key moment

Eichel intercepted a Brayden Pachal pass through the neutral zone early in the second period, skated into Vegas’ offensive territory and backhanded a drop pass to Stone, who was there to fire it past Vladar for a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Calgary forward Mikael Backlund skated in his 999th NHL game. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2009. He is poised to become the 19th player of Swedish descent to skate in 1,000 NHL contests.

Up next

Flames: Visit the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday.

Golden Knights: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.