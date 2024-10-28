Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Deputy fire chief apologizes after group attends N.S. Halloween party in KKK costumes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
A volunteer fire department in Cape Breton is apologizing after a group attended a Halloween party at the local firefighters club over the weekend dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan. In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, visitors at the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool, England, examine a display of a 1920s-era Ku Klux Klan outfit from Port Jervis, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Russell Contreras. View image in full screen
A volunteer fire department in Cape Breton is apologizing after a group attended a Halloween party at the local firefighters club over the weekend dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan. In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, visitors at the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool, England, examine a display of a 1920s-era Ku Klux Klan outfit from Port Jervis, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Russell Contreras. RC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A volunteer fire department in Cape Breton is apologizing after a group attended a Halloween party at the local firefighters club over the weekend dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Deputy fire Chief Wade Gouthro said in a Facebook post today that the fire department members in North Sydney, N.S., are “very sorry from the bottom of our hearts,” and he asked for the community’s forgiveness.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pictures and videos shared on social media show four people wearing long white robes and pointed white hoods, with one carrying a large cross, inside what appears to be the North Sydney Firefighters Club.

The club’s executive apologized in a social media post on Sunday night, saying the people attended a Halloween costume party Saturday night, and they are not associated with the organization.

Trending Now

Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh says the people were admitted by volunteers working the door, and they were asked to remove their hoods.

Story continues below advertisement

He acknowledged that ultimately it was a mistake to let them in at all.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices