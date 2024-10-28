Menu

Politics

Temporary immigrants should be replaced by robots, automation: Parti Québécois

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Federal government cuts immigration targets
The federal government is slashing its immigration targets for the next three years with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the previous targets "didn't get the balance right". The goal of the new targets is to freeze population growth and stabilize the housing market. However, not everyone thinks these cuts are the right thing to do. Joining us now is policy research manager and interim spokesperson at the Surrey Board of Trade, Jasroop Gosal
The Parti Québécois says it would lean on robots and automation to replace temporary workers as part of a detailed proposal to cut immigration to Quebec.

Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says it’s a lie that immigration can fix labour shortages, adding that Quebec should instead follow the lead of countries like Japan and China that have invested heavily in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The sovereigntist opposition party wants to cut the number of non-permanent residents in the province to 250,000 or 300,000, down from 600,000 today.

In a policy paper published this morning, the party says it would create a special fund for the automation of sectors affected by labour shortages, including manufacturing and retail.

St-Pierre Plamondon says Quebec’s existing immigration system puts pressure on housing and threatens the French language, and he also wants to cut the number of permanent immigrants to Quebec to 35,000 from 50,000 annually.

The PQ leader says Quebec will only attain a viable immigration model if the province achieves independence from Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

