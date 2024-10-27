Saskatoon food bank dangerously low on infant formula

The Saskatoon Food Bank says its infant formula supply is running dangerously low.
The organization is calling for donations as it nears the end of its infant formula matching campaign.
Until the end of the month, Canpotex, the event’s sponsor, will match donations up to $ $50,000.
The food bank says that due to the rising cost of living and food prices, requests for formula are at an all-time high.
“Our shelves aren’t very full. They’re quite bare. So we do challenge the community to help raise the funds that we need,” said Shelby Anderson, Saskatoon Food Bank communication and events coordinator.
The food bank is accepting formula donations at their Avenue C South location. Monetary donations can be made through their website.
— with files from Nicole Healey
