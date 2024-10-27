Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon food bank dangerously low on infant formula

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 27, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
The Saskatoon Food Bank says its infant formula supply is running dangerously low. The organization is calling for donations. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Food Bank says its infant formula supply is running dangerously low. The organization is calling for donations. AP Photo/Eric Gay, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatoon Food Bank says its infant formula supply is running dangerously low.

The organization is calling for donations as it nears the end of its infant formula matching campaign.

Until the end of the month, Canpotex, the event’s sponsor, will match donations up to $ $50,000.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The food bank says that due to the rising cost of living and food prices, requests for formula are at an all-time high.

“Our shelves aren’t very full. They’re quite bare. So we do challenge the community to help raise the funds that we need,” said Shelby Anderson, Saskatoon Food Bank communication and events coordinator.

Trending Now

The food bank is accepting formula donations at their Avenue C South location. Monetary donations can be made through their website.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Nicole Healey

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices