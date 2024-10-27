Menu

Crime

Mississauga man hospitalized after possible targeted Peel Region shooting

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted October 27, 2024 9:09 am
1 min read
<div>Police in Peel Region say they're investigating the shooting of a man in Mississauga wwith "multiple gunshot wounds." A Peel Regional Police car is seen here in Brampton, Ont. </div>. View image in full screen
<div>Police in Peel Region say they're investigating the shooting of a man in Mississauga wwith "multiple gunshot wounds." A Peel Regional Police car is seen here in Brampton, Ont. </div>. Cole Burston / The Canadian Press
A man was shot in Mississauga and taken to hospital Saturday in what initially appears to be a targeted shooting, Peel Regional Police said.

The man, whom police said was in his 40s, was found with “multiple gunshot wounds” just after 12:30 at a plaza in the 1200 block of Eglington near Dixie Road, a Peel Regional Police spokesman said.

He was taken to hospital and remains in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

An investigation is underway, and police have no concrete information about the suspect, who is believed to have left the area.

Peel Regional Police spokesman Ty Bell-Morena said, in a video update several hours later, that it was unclear right now whether the man shot multiple times was the intended victim of the shooting.

Investigators have gathered preliminary information about a possible suspect either fleeing in a vehicle or running away from the scene on foot.

But Peel Regional Police spokesman Bell-Morena said it was too early to determine whether those individuals were actual suspects or local citizens fleeing the gunfire.

Police are urging anyone who was driving in the area at around 12:30 yesterday afternoon whose vehicle is equipped with a dash cam video to contact Peel Regional Police 12 Division investigators at 905-453-3311 Ext 1233.

