Scott Moe, Carla Beck stop by Saskatoon for final election push

Saturday was the final day of early voting for Saskatchewan residents, which leaves Monday, Oct. 28, as the final day to vote in the provincial election.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Polls will be closed on Oct. 27.
As election night draws closer, leaders of both major parties have been spotted making stops in Saskatchewan’s major cities.
Trending Now
Scott Moe and Carla Beck were in Saskatoon Saturday and as our Moosa Imran {imrawn} explains in the video above, they both say they have high hopes.
- Breaking a mortgage can be costly as rates fall. How to lessen the penalty
- GoFundMe for woman found dead in Walmart oven paused as donations soar to $194K
- ‘How am I still here?’: Survivor of horrific Edmonton crash speaks about recovery
- Quebec Liberals seek probe of closing of newcomers’ French-language classes
Comments