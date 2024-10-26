SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Scott Moe, Carla Beck stop by Saskatoon for final election push

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 26, 2024 8:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Provincial party leaders stop by Saskatoon ahead of election'
Provincial party leaders stop by Saskatoon ahead of election
Scott Moe and Carla Beck made stops in Saskatoon ahead the final day of voting.
Saturday was the final day of early voting for Saskatchewan residents, which leaves Monday, Oct. 28, as the final day to vote in the provincial election.

Polls will be closed on Oct. 27.

As election night draws closer, leaders of both major parties have been spotted making stops in Saskatchewan’s major cities.

Scott Moe and Carla Beck were in Saskatoon Saturday and as our Moosa Imran {imrawn} explains in the video above, they both say they have high hopes.

