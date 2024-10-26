Scott Moe, Carla Beck stop by Saskatoon for final election push

See more sharing options

Saturday was the final day of early voting for Saskatchewan residents, which leaves Monday, Oct. 28, as the final day to vote in the provincial election.

Polls will be closed on Oct. 27.

As election night draws closer, leaders of both major parties have been spotted making stops in Saskatchewan’s major cities.

Scott Moe and Carla Beck were in Saskatoon Saturday and as our Moosa Imran {imrawn} explains in the video above, they both say they have high hopes.