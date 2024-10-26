Menu

Health

Calgary refugee health clinic turns to crowdfunding after losing operational funding

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 26, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Calgary refugee health clinic turns to crowdfunding after losing operational funding
WATCH: The Refugee Health Clinic in Calgary could be forced to close its doors after Mosaic Primary Care Network pulled its lion share of funding from the clinic. Drew Stremick reports.
A health clinic that caters specifically to refugees in Calgary could be shutting down operations next spring if they can’t come up with a new source of operational funding.

The Calgary Refugee Health Clinic was informed in the fall of 2023 that Mosaic Primary Care Network would be withdrawing funding from the clinic as of April 1 2025.

Dr. Rachel Talavlikar, the medical director for the Calgary Refugee Health Society, says the type of services provided at their clinic goes beyond writing prescriptions.

“We’re not just your average clinic where you might just walk in and have one problem need a prescription,” explained Dr. Talavlikar. “We’re a clinic where you may those things but also language barriers or cultural barriers, or purely navigation.”

In an email statement, a representative for Mosaic PCN told Global News, “Since 2013, Mosaic PCN has been a key partner in supporting the work of the Calgary Refugee Health Society. Over time, patient volume and complexity of care have grown significantly, surpassing the capacity of Mosaic’s PCN’s mandate.”

In order to bridge the gap and continue to provide services, Dr. Talavlikar and the other doctors at the clinic have turned to crowdfunding to make up the operational shortfall. With a goal of $300,000, it’s the bare minimum needed to maintain their lease and keep the lights on.

