Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man pleads guilty in fatal Surrey B.C. school stabbing

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 7:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school'
Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school
Police are identifying the 18-year-old victim of Tuesday's fatal stabbing in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey. A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody – Nov 23, 2022
A man charged in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in the parking lot of a Metro Vancouver high school two years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Homicide investigators say the man, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in provincial court in Surrey, B.C.

The stabbing happened on Nov. 22, 2022, at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, where police found 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi dead from his injuries.

Homicide investigators took charge of the case and police identified and arrested the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school'
Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school
The man was charged with second-degree murder in November 2023.

Police say a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

