Man pleads guilty in fatal Surrey B.C. school stabbing

A man charged in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in the parking lot of a Metro Vancouver high school two years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Homicide investigators say the man, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in provincial court in Surrey, B.C.

The stabbing happened on Nov. 22, 2022, at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, where police found 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi dead from his injuries.

Homicide investigators took charge of the case and police identified and arrested the suspect.

The man was charged with second-degree murder in November 2023.

Police say a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.