Alberta legislature sitting to focus on rights bill, transgender policies

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is set to start its fall sitting with a focus on bills that the Opposition NDP says are aimed at catering to “fringe” elements of Smith’s United Conservative Party.

Some of the proposed legislation would impose restrictions on transgender people and revamp the Alberta Bill of Rights.

The sitting begins Monday, days before UCP members are scheduled to gather in Red Deer to vote on Smith’s leadership.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Government house leader Joseph Schow says the agenda reflects demands that Smith has been hearing from Albertans.

Schow declined to say whether the government plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause, which is a rarely used provision that allows governments to override certain sections of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms for up to five years.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Alberta Lt.-Gov Salma Lakhani and Premier Danielle Smith arrive in the Alberta Legislature for the Speech from the Throne in Oct. 2023. Alberta Legislature

Opposition NDP house leader Christina Gray says the government’s priorities ignore Albertans’ concerns about affordability, health care, public safety and education.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.