Politics

Alberta legislature sitting to focus on rights bill, transgender policies

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
Groups opposed to the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth held rallies in Calgary and Edmonton on February 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Groups opposed to the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth held rallies in Calgary and Edmonton on February 4, 2024. Global News
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is set to start its fall sitting with a focus on bills that the Opposition NDP says are aimed at catering to “fringe” elements of Smith’s United Conservative Party.

Some of the proposed legislation would impose restrictions on transgender people and revamp the Alberta Bill of Rights.

The sitting begins Monday, days before UCP members are scheduled to gather in Red Deer to vote on Smith’s leadership.

Government house leader Joseph Schow says the agenda reflects demands that Smith has been hearing from Albertans.

Schow declined to say whether the government plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause, which is a rarely used provision that allows governments to override certain sections of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms for up to five years.

Alberta Lt.-Gov Salma Lakhani and Premier Danielle Smith arrive in the Alberta Legislature for the Speech from the Throne in Oct. 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta Lt.-Gov Salma Lakhani and Premier Danielle Smith arrive in the Alberta Legislature for the Speech from the Throne in Oct. 2023. Alberta Legislature

Opposition NDP house leader Christina Gray says the government’s priorities ignore Albertans’ concerns about affordability, health care, public safety and education.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

