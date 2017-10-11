Alberta transgender youth concerned about safety, violence and discrimination: survey

A new study has found Alberta’s transgender youth live in fear of being victims of violence and discrimination.

The Canadian Trans Youth Health survey found 75 per cent of youth under 18 years old who took part in the study reported being discriminated against because of their lived gender, with 70 per cent reporting experiences of sexual harassment and 35 per cent of younger trans youth being physically threatened or injured in the past year.

The survey showed 73 per cent of the 114 trans youth who participated said they had self-harmed and 67 per cent of younger trans youth had seriously considered suicide, with 41 per cent making at least one attempt.

Over 80 per cent of younger trans youth said their family didn’t understand them or only understood them a little, according to the report.

Sixty-two per cent of younger trans youth reported not being able to access mental health services, with 91 per cent saying they didn’t want their parents to find as the reason.

Based on the results, researchers have made four recommendations to improve life for trans youth in Alberta:

Increased support for families of trans youth

Safer schools

Knowledgeable and inclusive health care services

Engage trans youth and their families in the solutions for change

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan said in a statement he is deeply saddened by the results of the study.

“While trans issues have started to achieve increased awareness in recent years, this report is a sobering reminder that we still have a long way to go before trans persons – and particularly trans youth – feel safe and accepted in our society,” Khan said.

“One urgent step that we need to take in this regard is providing better health supports for the trans community.”

The study’s results were based on 114 trans youth between 14 and 25 years old in Alberta.

The research was conducted in recognition of International Coming Out Day on Oct. 11 and part of the Canadian Trans Youth Health Survey involving more than 25 academics and researchers from across Canada.