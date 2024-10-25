Elks play season finale at home on Friday against the Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks started the 2024 CFL season 0-7. The have gone 6-4 since that start, which included a coaching change from Chris Jones to Jarious Jackson. Unfortunately, the Elks could not overcome their poor start and will miss the post-season for a fourth-straight season.

But on Friday, the Elks have one last chance to make a good impression as they host the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium.

1:51 Edmonton Elks fire coach and general manager Chris Jones after dismal start to season

A win would give the Elks a 7-4 record in their final 11 games. The football club will turn to Tre Ford as its starting quarterback. He will look for his fourth win in five starts this season and improve his career record as a starter to 9-9.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen below: Elks quarterback Tre Ford on not making the playoffs again even though the offence has scored the second-most points and the most touchdowns in the league.

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU8785851478

Ford can help receiver Eugene Lewis reach 1,000 yards as the Elks’ nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Player award is just 18 yards away from his third 1,000 yard season.

Lewis has caught a touchdown pass in seven straight games which is a team record. He can equal the team record for most consecutive games with a touchdown which is eight set by Blake Marshall in 1991.

1:59 Edmonton Elks player Eugene Lewis says recent trip to Africa changed his life

Another record could be established by punter Jake Julien who currently leads the CFL with a punt average of 54.1 yards. The current record is held by Jon Ryan at 50.6 yards set back in 2005 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Story continues below advertisement

Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan leads the CFL in defensive tackles with 102. Right behind Morgan is teammate Nick Anderson who has 101. Both will maintain their hold on first and second place on Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Morgan and Anderson are the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles in the same season.

Related News Questions about Tre Ford’s future in Edmonton surface as Elks close out CFL season

Listen below: Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson explains what he’s seen from his team since an 0-7 start to now where they have won six of their last 10 games heading into their season finale against the Argos.

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU9329763726

The Elks will dress kicker Vincent Blanchard — their 2024 fourth-round draft pick — on Friday, who was signed by the team last Sunday. He was released after two pre-season games during training camp. Boris Bede will come out of the lineup.

Defensive back Jake Taylor, fullback Phil Grahovac, receiver Jerminic Smith and defensive tackle J-Min Pelley will all return to the lineup. Linebackers Eteva Mauga-Clements (wrist), linebacker Josiah Schakel (thigh), fullback Jakub Szott (shoulder) and receiver Fredric Antoine (practice roster) will come off the active roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Story continues below advertisement

Running back: Justin Rankin (FB: Phillip Grahovac)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Zach Mathis, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis, J-Min Pelley, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Devodric Bymun

You can hear Friday’s game between the Elks and Argos on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 6 p.m. The opening kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Former EE offensive lineman Gord Hinse will provide analysis from the Elks sidelines.