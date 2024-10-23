Eugene Lewis leads the list of Edmonton Elks team awards for 2024

Edmonton Elks receiver Eugene Lewis’ record-setting campaign in 2024 has earned him the team nomination for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Lewis has recorded a touchdown reception in seven straight games which is new team record, surpassing the previous mark set by Tom Scott in 1982. Lewis leads the CFL in touchdowns with 10 and receiving touchdowns with nine.

Lewis is 18 yards away from his third 1,000 yard receiving season of his career and is the first Elks player to record double-digit touchdowns in six seasons. Lewis leads the CFL in total touchdowns with 10 and receiving touchdowns with nine. He is tied for second in the league in receptions of 30 yards or more.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan is the Elks Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Morgan recorded back-to-back 100 defensive tackle seasons and leads the CFL in that category with 102 defensive tackles. Morgan is fifth in the league in defensive plays with 110.

Along with Morgan, linebacker Nick Anderson made history as they became just the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles each in the same season. Anderson is the Elks Most Outstanding Rookie nominee. Anderson is second in the CFL in defensive tackles with 101 and defensive plays with 119. Anderson has three quarterback sacks and one interception as well.

Punter Jake Julien is the Elks Most Outstanding Player on Special Teams and is on the verge of setting a new league record for punt average in a season. Julien leads the CFL with a 54.1 yard average, the record is 50.6 set by Jon Ryan in 2005 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. is the Elks nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian. Gittens Jr., who is coming off major hip surgery from 2023, sits second on the Elks with 847 yards and has scored five touchdowns. He leads the Elks in targets with 117 and his 85 receptions are good for fifth in the CFL.

Left tackle Martez Ivey is the team nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman for the second straight season. Ivey helped the offence to record the second most rushing yards in the CFL (2,105) and record the best yards per carry average at 5.9 yards. The Elks are also tied for the least quarterback sacks given up with 28.

The Elks will play their final game of the 2024 season at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday when they welcome the Toronto Argonauts. You can hear the game on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m.; the opening kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

