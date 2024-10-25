Educators at Montreal youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s social services minister says he’s disturbed by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees.

Lionel Carmant told reporters Friday that both the detention facility and the police are investigating to shed light on the allegations of sexual misconduct at the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation centre for troubled youth.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

La Presse reported that nine women employees at the detention centre had sexual intercourse with at least five minor residents, and that one of the educators had a baby with a detainee.

The regional health authority says two managers at the facility were temporarily removed and that an unspecified numbers of employees who worked under them have been suspended or fired.

The health authority says it expects a report later in the fall into the centre, which houses some of the most troubled youth in Quebec’s child services system, most of whom have committed crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Carmant says he found out about the situation last week and adds that sexual abuse of vulnerable youth by people in authority is “intolerable in all environments.”