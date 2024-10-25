Menu

Canada

Educators at Montreal youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
RELATED - A new report shows that the number of children under youth protection services on the island of Montreal has increased. In many cases, negligence and domestic violence are to blame. Youth protection directors are struggling to keep up with the growing demand amid a labour shortage. Global's Tim Sargeant reports. – Jun 18, 2024
Quebec’s social services minister says he’s disturbed by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees.

Lionel Carmant told reporters Friday that both the detention facility and the police are investigating to shed light on the allegations of sexual misconduct at the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation centre for troubled youth.

La Presse reported that nine women employees at the detention centre had sexual intercourse with at least five minor residents, and that one of the educators had a baby with a detainee.

The regional health authority says two managers at the facility were temporarily removed and that an unspecified numbers of employees who worked under them have been suspended or fired.

The health authority says it expects a report later in the fall into the centre, which houses some of the most troubled youth in Quebec’s child services system, most of whom have committed crimes.

Carmant says he found out about the situation last week and adds that sexual abuse of vulnerable youth by people in authority is “intolerable in all environments.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

