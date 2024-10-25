‘Cheese slipped off the cracker’: Ford rips Ontario school trustees for Italy trip

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is ripping into a group of school trustees who are under fire for expensing a $145,000 summertime Italy trip.

On Friday, Ford took aim at the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board (BHNCDSB) trustees, who have vowed to repay their expenses after news of their visit surfaced earlier this month.

“The cheese slipped off the cracker with these guys,” Ford said.

“Like, I just don’t get it.”

‘Bunch of yahoos’

The BHNCDSB has been under fire following an Oct. 15 report in the Brantford Expositor that revealed four trustees went on a $45,000 week-long trip to Italy in July to buy $100,000 worth of artwork for a new high school under construction in Brantford, which is near Hamilton.

Rick Petrella, chair of the BHNCDSB, told the Expositor the artwork, which includes life-sized, hand-painted wooden statues of St. Padre Pio and the Virgin Mary, was part of a plan to make the new school a “flagship” institution for the board. It is set to open in September 2026.

The trustees travelled to South Tyrol, an area known for producing religious art since the 1500s, the Expositor reported. Artists there have supplied work to the Pope in the past, the outlet indicated.

Petrella issued an apology last week, and said in a followup letter posted on the board’s website Tuesday that the group of trustees is committed to “making things right.”

He also claimed several donors are “very interested” in footing the $100,000 bill for artwork it commissioned.

After Ford went off on those trustees, he then targeted the Thames Valley District School Board, which also made headlines last month for a $38,444.92 summer retreat in Toronto.

The fee for the retreat in Toronto included transportation, a stay at the Blue Jays stadium hotel, meeting spaces and food expenses.

Both trips are being investigated by the Ministry of Education.

“We’re pouring money into the school boards and they’re out partying and acting like a bunch of yahoos,” Ford said.

“Unacceptable. You’re elected. You have to respect the taxpayer’s money.”