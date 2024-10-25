Menu

Sports

Hurricanes cool off Flames with 4-2 win

By Donna Spence The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Thursday night's game between the Flames and the Hurricanes.
The Carolina Hurricanes handed the Calgary Flames their first loss in regulation this season with Thursday’s 4-2 victory at the Saddledome.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, Jack Roslovic also scored, Seth Jarvis had a power-play goal and Eric Robinson scored into an empty net for Carolina (4-2-0).

Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Robinson, left, celebrates his team's third goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Carolina Hurricanes’ Eric Robinson, left, celebrates his team’s third goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves for the win and assisted on Robinson’s empty-netter.

Sebastian Aho’s assist extended his points streak to five straight games (two goals, five assists).

Defenceman Jake Bean scored his first goal as a Flame and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Calgary (5-1-1). Goalie Dan Vladar had 39 saves in the loss.

Quick goals by Necas and Roslovic to start the second period gave Carolina a 3-0 lead by 1:59.

Bean generated Calgary’s first goal of the game at 13:01 and Huberdeau struck at 13:05 of the third.

The visitors led 1-0 at 12:29 of the first period on Jarvis’ power-play goal.

Takeaways

Flames: Killing penalties in the first period, including a Carolina four-on-three, had Calgary relying heavily on Vladar against one of the fastest teams in the NHL. Flames pushed back to pull within a goal with under seven minutes to play.

Hurricanes: Quicker puck movement and a better net-front presence than Calgary. Held the Flames scoreless on their two power-play chances in the third period.

Trending Now

Key moment

The ‘Canes scored two goals in a 78-second span starting at 0:41 of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Carolina dominated offensive zone faceoffs winning 70 per cent over the first 40 minutes. The Hurricanes’ two quick goals to begin the second period started with Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi winning offensive-zone draws.

Up next

The Flames are at home Saturday to the Winnipeg Jets. The Hurricanes continue a six-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Calgary Flames star Nazem Kadri’s new memoir discusses breaking barriers
© 2024 The Canadian Press

